Biogas project to benefit mamas selling food at markets in Efate

The department and the city council have signed an agreement to facilitate the project.

The Director of DARD, Antoine Ravo said the government of Israel has provided eight units of Home Biogas

"Four Home Biogas units for Efate, two units will be installed at the main Port Vila market and two at the Vanuatu Fresh Produce Market.

"An example of this Biogas technology can be explored at El Manaro nakamal."

Ravo said DARD and PVCC will work in partnership with the Vanuatu Agriculture Supplies to source the units.

"These Home Biogas Units will assist the mamas at the market as market place is a central avenue where many activities are taking place.

"This Biogas technology will assist in managing the waste produced by the two market outlets.

"A mixture of local produce waste and animal. Waste will produce methane gas. This project will be a model that can be replicated in other islands such as Santo, Malekula and Tanna."

Port Vila Town Clerk, Peter Sakita said there are a lot of case studies in relation to waste management and the proposal or signed MOA, is an opportunity that PVCC will work with the DARD to implement.

"Hopefully, the market management will consult with the market mamas. Currently, only six women are cooking at the main Port Vila market.

"PVCC acknowledged the DARD for including the council in the project as Vanuatu Fresh Produce Market and Port Vila market will be a central place where people will have the opportunity to observe and maybe in the future, households and schools can also use this Biogas technology to reduce costs.

Photo supplied Caption: Director of DARD Antoine Ravo and Town Clerk of Port Vila City Council Peter Sakita with the signed MOU document.