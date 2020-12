A boy discovered the body in the Wainibuka River near Bucalevu Village and alerted villagers yesterday (Saturday).

The Fiji Times reports the man’s body has been taken to the Rakiraki Hospital.

The deceased who is reported to be from Tanna in Vanuatu was living in a nearby village.

Fijian police are yet to comment on the matter.

Photo file/Facebook Caption: Rakiraki Hospital in Fiji