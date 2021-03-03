BSP donates Vt1 million to Vanuatu Emergency Services

Bank of South Pacific (BSP) donated Vt 1 million to the paramedic service.

“The Paramedic service in Vanuatu is saving lives in Vanuatu both local and expatriates,” said BSP’s Head of Retail & Marketing, Moana Korikalo.

“It is making a huge difference in the lives of many people in Vanuatu every day and we are proud to support that.

“The number of local staff employed with ProMedical has increased. This commitment from Vanuatu Emergency Services -VESA shows how the organization has also grown and developed not only in its services but it is also creating jobs for local talents.”

The sponsorship will assist ProMedical Operations in both Port Vila and Luganville as well as ProRescue services in the community.

VES is the overarching body that oversees ProMedical ambulance and ProRescue operations around Vanuatu and it has offices in Port Vila and Luganville.

Photo supplied Caption: BSP Freswota Branch Manager, Lina Niatu (2nd left) and staff with ProMedical staff