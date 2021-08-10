Call on Australia to restart reconnection programme for South Sea Islanders | Loop Vanuatu

It’s something that the Australian Government should do again as part of its Pacific ‘Step-up’ foreign policy to promote connections between the Pacific people, said Ralph Regenvanu.

“The Australian Government did have a programme dedicated to assist South Sea Islanders financially, to come back to Vanuatu to find and get to know their roots,” he said.

“I think it’s a good step if the Australian Government could restart that programme as a first step towards what more we can do.

“It’s something that the South Sea Islanders have called upon.

“This reconnection will enable ‘organic connections’ to emerge.”

Regenvanu made the call on Australia to restart the reconnecting programme following the formal apology issued by the Mayor of Bundaberg, Jack Dempsey, to the South Sea Islander Community in Bundaberg for the practice of ‘blackbirding’ during Vanuatu’s Independence Day.

Blackbirding refers to the practice of stealing or kidnapping Pacific Islanders to work as indentured labourers in cotton and sugarcane farms in Queensland and New South Wales more than 150 years ago.

Mayor Dempsey’s apology marks the first formal apology by a government official to those who were taken from their homes and their descendants.

He said the practice of “forcing indentured labour into Queensland cane fields was equivalent to slavery and abhorrent”.

The colonial era “wasn’t kind” to Vanuatu, as its islands were exploited for their natural and human resources since the Spanish arrived on the Island of Santo in the 1600s.

“The community has been crying out for this; families have been crying out for it for years,” he said.

“Bundaberg can be the first in Australia to say sorry and the first to be able to recognise and to be able to have a relationship with Vanuatu,” he said....

Photo: State Library of Queensland Caption: About 60,000 Pacific Islanders were taken from their mainly Melanesian homelands to Australia in the 1800s to work on plantations.