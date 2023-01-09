 

Call for Vanuatu politicians and public to respect medical staff

12:16, January 9, 2023
Vanuatu's Minister of Health has called on both politicians and members of the public to respect all medical staff of all hospitals and health centres throughout the country.

The Daily Post Newspaper says health minister Rick Tchmako Mahe intervened following concerns that a frustrated politician used abusive language and threatened the staff of Vila Central Hospital, after arriving with a very sick relative.

The staff of on duty allegedly ignored him and the patient while treating another patient.

However, the Health Minister's intervention prompted the unnamed politician to apologise to the staff.

Minister Mahe reminds all patients and relatives to show respect for the medical staff of all institutions.

 

