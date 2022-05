In its final decision, the Appeal Court said Bibi's appeal is allowed and the judgment of the Supreme Court is set aside.

The Supreme Court judgment had dismissed his claim for unjustified termination of his employment.

Bibi then lodged an appeal against the judgment.

On Christmas Eve 2020, he was suspended on full pay after a cleaner at the commission claimed she saw Bibi and a manager engaged in what was described as unacceptable behaviour.