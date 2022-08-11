Cash Transfers for Rapid Livelihoods Recovery of Volcano-Displaced Families in Vanuatu: Baseline Report

Oxfam worked in Vanuatu since 1989, an office in country since 2005, supporting national NGOs to deliver a range activities as well as providing capacity building support to a wide range of organisations and facilitating collaboration between NGOs, CSOs, government and partners.

Oxfam in Vanuatu has received funds to support displaced households and host communities who have been affected by the mass evacuation of Ambae Island due to an ongoing eruption of the Monaro volcano.

This support is delivered via an emergency cash transfer programme funded by the MACP foundation and the Government of New Zealand, entitled “Cash Transfers for Rapid Livelihoods Recovery of Volcano-Displaced Families in Vanuatu”. The programme will provide unconditional cash grants to support these households in meeting their basic needs and getting on the path to livelihoods recovery. The implementation of the Oxfam Cash Transfer Programme and related collection of baseline and monitoring data is supported by field partners, namely Sanma Province, Luganville Municipality, Vanuatu Red Cross Society (VCRS) and Vanuatu Disability Promotion and Advocacy Association (VDPA).