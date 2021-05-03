Charges against former Vanuatu Public Service head dismissed

Mahe was alleged to have assaulted a senior police officer in a restaurant in April last year.

He also faced one count of acting disorderly in public under the influence of alcohol, and of two counts under the leadership code.

But Judge Durley Tari said the prosecution didn't prove beyond reasonable doubt the four charges against Mahe.

Only a month before his sacking in May last year, Mahe had been appointed by the former Prime Minister Charlot Salwai.

When Bob Loughman subsequently became prime minister he ordered the termination of Mahe's appointment, the contract for which was originally to have ended in two years time.

During court proceedings, the court heard that government offered Mahe eight million vatu to resign following the complaints of the police officer last year.

He said he refused the government offer, claiming this led to efforts to terminate his appointment.

Mahe has filed a police complaint against Loughman over alleged conspiracy, and has indicated he will claim for unjustified termination and breach of contract.

His lawyer, Nigel Morisson, has expressed confidence that the government would lose the case.

Photo RNZ Pacific/Hilaire Bule Caption: Lawyer Nigel Morisson and his client, Vanuatu's former Public Service Commission chairman Martin Mahe (right), after charges against the latter were dismissed by the country's Supreme Court.