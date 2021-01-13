Chiko Farm Vanuatu creates awareness on salmonella infection

The farm destroyed over 20, 000 eggs last weekend and carried out public awareness about salmonella infection on its social media platform.

The eggs were left over stock from the Christmas period.

The owner of the farm, Ken Thode said they are preventing people from salmonella infection.

Salmonella are bacteria that make people sick.

It occurs in raw poultry, eggs, beef, and sometimes on unwashed fruit and vegetables.

It is usually characterized by acute onset of fever, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea and sometimes vomiting.

Chiko Farm Vanuatu is located in Teouma on the Island of Efate.