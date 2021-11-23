China donates computers to Vila Central School

Chinese Ambassador to Vanuatu, Zhou Haicheng hopes the computers which were donated by Foshan City will help the school establish its multimedia classrooms and enhance the interest in learning Chinese.

The donation was made following a request from the school and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on what is known as Joint Chinese Language Education in primary and secondary schools in Vanuatu two months ago, between China and Vanuatu.

“Educational exchange serves as the foundation for cultural and people-to-people exchanges while language learning connects the hearts of the people.”

“In recent years, the world demand for Chinese language learning has increased. At the end of 2020, over 180 countries and regions are conducting Chinese language education, more than 70 countries have included Chinese language education in their national education system. Over 20 million people out of China are learning Chinese language.”

Minister of Education, Samson Samsen received the computers and handed them to the school’s administration.