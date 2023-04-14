China provides grant for Vanuatu’s Emergency Humanitarian Assistance

Minister of Finance and Economic Management, John Salong, and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Vanuatu, Li Minggang signed the handover certificate last week.

The grant will greatly assist Ni-Vanuatu families who have been adversely impacted by Tropical Cyclone (TC) Judy and TC Kevin.

Minister Salong thanked the Government and the people of the People’s Republic of China for their great friendship and the assistance.

The funding will be used to provide emergency assistance to those in need.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister of Finance John Salong and Chinese Ambassador Li Minggang.