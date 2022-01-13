Chinese Medical Team donates bus to National Provincial Hospital

The vehicle was handed over to the hospital’s management in a ceremony on Tuesday.

“We will use it for health outreaches, rehabilitation services, home visits and for staff transportation,” said the NPH management team.

The 18th Chinese Medical Team to NPH in Santo leaves at the end of the week after spending over two years providing service and support to NPH.

The Chinese Medical Team has been serving in Vanuatu since 1996.

They were instrumental in the support and response to TC Harold in 2020 and the Ambae evacuation in 2017-2018.

“We would like to formally acknowledge their organisation, China Sinopharm International Corporation at the Ministry of Commerce for the People's Republic of China for the partnership and excellence that this team brought to patient care at NPH.

“We pray for their safe return to their families and may we take this opportunity to wish the whole team a Happy Chinese New Year in advance,” a statement said.

Photo supplied Caption: Dr Li (far right) from the Chinese Medical Team hands over the keys of the bus to Medical Services Manager, Dr Mark Kalpukai and General Services Manager, Gino Kaenbo.