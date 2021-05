The men, who appeared yesterday in the Port Vila Supreme Court, also made not guilty pleas to charges of fishing having unstowed fishing gears.

The 14, who are crew members on two fishing vessels, Dong Gan Xing 13 and its sister ship, Don Gan Xing 16, were arrested by a maritime police patrol boat in Vanuatu's north in January.

They were spotted by a French military plane which alerted Vanuatu maritime authorities.

A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for June the 4th.