Climate Division warns dry months ahead for Vanuatu

Manager of Climate Division, Allan Rarai says, the driest months will be July, August and September with August being the driest.

He adds there will be less rain recorded compared to the wet season.

“In regards to rainfall, people may notice that on Efate some places may have rain while others do not, for example it may be raining on eastern part of Efate (Teouma) while the western part of the island will remain dry.”

Prevailing trade winds bring moisture to the eastern part of the island contributing to the development of rainfall while dry air flows over to the western side.

When it comes to normal dry season in Vanuatu, Rarai says this will really affect people in regions where they depend mainly on rain water as their only water source.

Rarai is encouraging people to use proper water management and to use water wisely, meaning only for cooking and drinking.

“Bush fire hazards will also be a problem and everyone is encouraged to use fire wisely especially around areas with dried grass.”