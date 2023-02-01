Climate Resilience and Humanitarian Action Programme information meeting held at National University of Vanuatu

Using an interdisciplinary approach fully aligned with national and regional plans, the CRHA program provides Vanuatu professionals and students with much-needed skills in climate change, in humanitarian action, and in climate policy and law.

The programme is structured very flexibly, offering students with a variety of interconnected program pathways, including short-term certificates, called professional micro-credentials; one-year diploma program; and three advanced diploma programs.

Many students came to the Climate Resilience and Humanitarian Action Programme Information Meeting today to learn more about the course, ask questions, meet lecturers, members of the CRHA Reference Group, and other potential students, understand the registration process and even register.

The admission process opened on 1 February 2023 and the courses will begin in March 2023. Jean-Pierre Nirua, NUV’s Vice-Chancellor, said “The National University of Vanuatu is delighted to see such enthusiasm to this new programme. We wish all the best to the new students of this programme. Supported by the French Embassy in Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands through the Solidarity Fund for Innovative Projects (FSPI), this programme is uniquely designed to address the climate change challenges and the training needs of Vanuatu”. All course materials will be available in English and French, and where possible, course delivery will be offered in both languages as well. All courses will be delivered face-to-face, with online activities and other interactive assignments.

