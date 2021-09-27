Climate workshop for Vanuatu Government officials | Loop Vanuatu

The two-day workshop was part of the @Vanuatu Klaemet Infomesen Blong Redy, Adapt mo Protekt (Van-KIRAP) projects "climate information services (CIS) roadshow" focusing on 5 targeted sectors namely (i). Agriculture, (ii). Fisheries, (iii). Tourism, (iv). Water, and (v) Infrastructure. The workshop this week was held at the DoWR conference room. The Van-KIRAP CIS roadshow started in June this year and was hosted by the Department of Agriculture Vanuatu.

Representatives from Department of Water Resources-Vanuatu; Department of Agriculture Vanuatu; Vanuatu Fisheries Department, Vanuatu Red Cross Society, Public Works Department, Department of Tourism, and Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department attended the workshop.