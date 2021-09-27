 Climate workshop for Vanuatu Government officials | Loop Vanuatu
 

Climate workshop for Vanuatu Government officials

BY: Loop Pacific
02:43, September 27, 2021
The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department (VMGD), Department of Water Resources-Vanuatu (DoWR) and SPREP co-organised a "Climate and Oceans 101" workshop to increase the understanding of government officials on the fundamentals of climate, oceans

The two-day workshop was part of the @Vanuatu Klaemet Infomesen Blong Redy, Adapt mo Protekt (Van-KIRAP) projects "climate information services  (CIS) roadshow" focusing on 5 targeted sectors namely (i). Agriculture, (ii). Fisheries, (iii). Tourism, (iv). Water, and (v) Infrastructure. The workshop this week was held at the DoWR conference room. The Van-KIRAP CIS roadshow started in June this year and was hosted by the Department of Agriculture Vanuatu. 

Representatives from Department of Water Resources-Vanuatu; Department of Agriculture Vanuatu; Vanuatu Fisheries Department, Vanuatu Red Cross Society, Public Works Department, Department of Tourism, and Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department attended the workshop.

     

