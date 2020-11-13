Close contacts of Vanuatu’s first Covid-19 case tested negative

Another 12 staff supporting the repatriation process who were identified as ‘at risk’ have also tested negative.

According to a statement by Len Tarivonda of the Health Incident Management Team at the Ministry of Health, all the close contacts will remain in quarantine and continue to be monitored and tested as per standard protocols.

A 23-year-old Ni-Vanuatu man is the country’s first confirmed Covid-19 case.

The patient has been isolated at Vila Central Hospital and will remain so until health clearance is given for release.

Photo supplied Australian High Commission/Facebook