A preliminary inquiry has been delayed three times.

The lawyer for Parmod Achary, Mark Hurley, said the delays were not only having an impact on Achary but also contributors to the fund.

Achary is facing six charges of indecency and six breaches of the Leadership Code.

The prosecution has told local media it has more than 20 witnesses to support the charges against Achary.

He is on bail which includes a ban on him entering the provident fund building.