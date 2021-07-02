Conspiracy complaint filed with police against Vanuatu govt

Bob Loughman and fellow government MPs, whose parliament seats were declared vacant by the former Speaker, Gracia Shadrack, last month due to consecutive absenses on three sitting days, are also alleged to have breached the Leadership Code Act.

The complaint by opposition leader Ralph Regenvanu alleges the government sought to retrospectively change parliament minutes that confirmed the 19 MPs' absence.

The complaint refers to a government motion to "correct" the minutes to read that government MPs were in fact present on June 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

The Daily Post reports that Motion No. 13 that was moved and later withdrawn.

However Regenvanu alleges the motion was an attempt to change the material facts of an issue to be determined by the Supreme Court.

He claimed the fact that the speaker required a vote on the withdrawal of the motion, and the fact that all government MPs then voted to withdraw the motion after the Supreme Court judgement upholding the declaration that their seats were vacant, indicates they were all alleged participants in the endeavour.

Two weeks ago the Supreme Court upheld the declaration by the former speaker, but a stay order has been granted while an appeal is pending.

Regenvanu said that attempting to change the facts was an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

As well as Loughman, deputy prime minister Ishmael Kalsakau and their government, their lawyer, Robert Sugden and the Private Secretary of the Speaker of Parliament, Lionel Kaluat, are also subject to the complaint.