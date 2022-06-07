Constitutional overhaul planned in Vanuatu

One of the amendments is to extend the term of parliament to five years from the current four.

It will also include a new definition of what constitutes the '"people of Vanuatu."

This aims to encompass indigenous and naturalised citizens and the descendants of naturalised citizens.

The changes will allow cabinet to be increased to 17 members from 13.

Another feature of the amendments would be to allow those with dual citizenship to hold public office, in certain circumstances which are in the public interest.

The amendments will also permit mayors of municipal councils to be part of the Electoral College which elects the president of Vanuatu.

Currently this role is undertaken only by the 52 MPs and the presidents of the six provincial councils.

Other features include increasing the number of signatures needed for the tabling of a motion of no confidence to 17 from the current nine.

The current Bob Loughman government has the numbers to easily effect these changes.