Construction of new classrooms in 7 Ambae schools to begin

The Director of Education Bergsman Iati and the General Manager of Wilco Hardware in Santo, Shiu Nadan signed a contract for the company to supply building materials.

The contract is worth over Vt37 million.

Students and teachers at Vilakalaka, Vanue, Marama, Lolovoli, Bangabulu, Waisine and Ambaebulu primary schools will use the new classrooms once construction is completed.

The governments of New Zealand and Australia provided funds for the classrooms under the Ambae Recovery Project.

The project offers response and long-term recovery support to the communities of Ambae Island, who are returning to their homes after multiple volcanic eruptions forced them to evacuate in 2017 and 2018.

Photo supplied Caption: The contract signed between DG Bergsman Iati (right) and Wilco Hardware GM in Santo Shiu Nadan (left).