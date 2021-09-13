Construction of new Port Vila City Complex gets underway | Loop Vanuatu

Port Vila Mayor, Eric Puyo-Festa said, “The sister-city agreement between Port Vila and Foshan City of China has paved way for this project.”

The Chinese Ambassador Zhou Haicheng said the project reflects the growing relationship between China and Vanuatu, and marks an important milestone in the relationship between Port Vila and Foshan.

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Director, Liang Qing said, “The complex covers about 10,000 square meters which includes a running track, football field, basketball court, tennis court and other supporting facilities.”

“The field area and grand stand will be illuminated by solar lights.”

The ceremony was attended by guests including the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ishmael Kalsakau.