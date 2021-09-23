Construction of Vanuatu’s new burial site on hold | Loop Vanuatu

The work was suspended after the first round of dialogue commenced yesterday between Port Vila City Council, custom landowners and relevant government agencies.

PVCC Town Clerk, Peter Sakita set up a meeting to apologise to the landowners on their part for not organising a consultation on that particular land.

According to Sakita, the people were not happy that a cemetery would be located right at the entrance to the village.

Their concerns also surrounded the environmental impact of the development.

Relevant government authorities present during yesterday’s meeting included representatives from the Departments of Lands, Water and Urban Affairs.

The new cemetery site was approved in light of the shortage of burial spots in Port Vila.