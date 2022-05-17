Contract signed to rebuild TC Harold damaged schools in Vanuatu

The schools are Santo East School, Ecole Sacre Coeur de Fanafo, Sarakata, Alowaru and Avunatari Primary Schools and Nandiutu Junior Secondary.

The Minister of Education and Training Samson Samsen, said work will commence after the signing of the contract.

He thanked Australia and NZ for financing the TC Harold Recovery Programme.

Harai Construction will construct two double classrooms at Santo East Primary School in Santo. The project which consists of 14 classrooms will be built at a cost of 121,000,000 vatu.

At Ecole Sacré Coeur de Fanafo in Santo, four damaged classrooms and an administration block will be demolished.

Four classrooms and an admin block will be constructed by Enterprise G Theuil at 50,500,000 vatu.

A total of 15,850 000 vatu has been allocated to AJ Construction to repair a triple classroom with administration building and a single classroom with a storage building at Sarakata Primary School in Santo.

At Alowaru Primary School in Malo Island, New Vision Construction will build a triple Classroom, at a cost of 24,300,000 vatu.

Enterprise G Theuil has also been awarded a contract to carry out works at Avunatari Primary School in Malo Island.

The project includes construction of a double classroom and repairs of a damaged double classroom with and office at a cost of 22,500,000 vatu.

At Nandiutu Junior Secondary School in Malo Island the project includes construction of a double classroom, a boys dormitory, a boys ablution, a girls Ablution and repair works on a girls Dormitory that will cost 52,629,800 vatu.

The successful contractor is KD Enterprise.

On behalf of all the contractors, the manager of Harai Constructions, Jean Baptist Molkas, acknowledged the Vanuatu Government as well as the Australian and New Zealand Governments for the projects

The projects will also help provide employment opportunities to locals as more and more people are seeking employment under the RSE/SWP programmes overseas.

Photo supplied Caption: A school on Santo that was damaged during TC Harold in April 2020.