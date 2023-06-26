Convicted Vanuatu funds manager quits following public pressure

Achary was found guilty of five counts of indecency without consent and five counts of breach of the Leadership Code Act.

He pleaded not guilty in the trial, but the Supreme Court found him guilty of all charges.

Achary resigned ahead of a decision from the Fund's board.

He confirmed his resignation to the Daily Post.

"I resigned to protect the name of the institution. The institution is more important to me than myself.

"I have worked very hard to build the institution since I came to Vanuatu," he told the newspaper.

Achary initially resisted a request by the Finance Minister to quit.

He said he changed his mind and decided to step down following public pressure.

The minister responsible for VNPF John Salong said Achary resigning was the right thing to do.

"It is his personal behaviour that does not qualify him to be a leader and it is only proper that he resign. He knows the right thing to do is to resign," he said.

Salong said the board has taken the decision to seek two independent legal advices regarding the general manager's contract to avoid going to court for lawsuits.

Regarding his performance, Salong said a lot of good initiatives have been accomplished under Achary's leadership.

He said a new replacement will be hired in the coming days.

The VNPF Board appointed Achary to lead the organisation in September 2017. He was reappointed in September 2020 for four more years.

According to the Daily Post, Achary is on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on August 2 for sentencing.