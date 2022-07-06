Convicted Vanuatu health minister receives pardon

The minister had been fined $US2,500 and ordered to do 120 hours of community work after pleading guilty to three charges of actions that endangered the safety of a passenger in an aircraft.

He was fined an additional $US430 for boarding an aircraft at Pekoa Airport on Santo while intoxicated.

Both the president and the minister hail from the island of Ambrym.

Last year, Tallis pardoned the criminal convictions of three former prime ministers, Charlot Salwai, Joe Natuman, and Serge Vohor.

Tallis, who is a pastor, will end his term in office this month.