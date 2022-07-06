 

Convicted Vanuatu health minister receives pardon

BY: Loop Pacific
07:38, July 6, 2022
Vanuatu's president Obed Moses Tallis has pardoned the health minister Bruno Leingkone - a year after he was convicted for breaching aviation security.

The minister had been fined $US2,500 and ordered to do 120 hours of community work after pleading guilty to three charges of actions that endangered the safety of a passenger in an aircraft.

He was fined an additional $US430 for boarding an aircraft at Pekoa Airport on Santo while intoxicated.

Both the president and the minister hail from the island of Ambrym.

Last year, Tallis pardoned the criminal convictions of three former prime ministers, Charlot Salwai, Joe Natuman, and Serge Vohor.

Tallis, who is a pastor, will end his term in office this month.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Vanuatu
Ministry of Health
COVID-19
