Coral planting research underway in Pango, Efate

The project commenced this week following the signing of the coral planting research trial agreement on 7 July, 2021

Officers from the research, mariculture and aquaculture sections started growing acroporid and pocilloporid coral species.

The department said the purpose of the trial is to establish a nursery where fragments can be sourced to be transplanted to nearby reefs for rehabilitation and restoration.

Over the next year, VFD's research section will collect biological data to assess the growth rate of the coral fragments in the nursery and establish the best methods that yield the fastest growth.

Photo supplied Caption: Set-up of the nursery which includes a mesh nursery and rope nursery.