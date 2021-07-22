 

Court hearing for Vanuatu MPs

BY: Loop Pacific
13:53, July 22, 2021
14 reads

The 19 Vanuatu government MPs whose seats were declared vacant by the former speaker of parliament Gracia Shadrack last month are challenging the decision in court today.

Under Vanuatu's electoral laws members of parliament are allowed to challenge vacation declaration in the Supreme Court.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reports the first conference to hear the petitions of the 19 MPs started on Thursday morning at the Supreme Court Registry.

The government MPs concerned have been able to access this facility thanks to a split decision by the Vanuatu Court of Appeal which granted them the right to challenge their seats being declared vacant but stopped short saying the former speaker had erred in declaring them vacant.

The decision ordered "the Supreme Court and the parties to proceed urgently to a hearing of this petition."

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Supreme Court
Vanuatu
  • 14 reads