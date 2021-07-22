Court hearing for Vanuatu MPs

Under Vanuatu's electoral laws members of parliament are allowed to challenge vacation declaration in the Supreme Court.

The Vanuatu Daily Post reports the first conference to hear the petitions of the 19 MPs started on Thursday morning at the Supreme Court Registry.

The government MPs concerned have been able to access this facility thanks to a split decision by the Vanuatu Court of Appeal which granted them the right to challenge their seats being declared vacant but stopped short saying the former speaker had erred in declaring them vacant.

The decision ordered "the Supreme Court and the parties to proceed urgently to a hearing of this petition."