Vanuatu's Acting Director General of Health, Dr Samuel Posikai said the case is in an Isolation Ward at Vila Central Hospital.

Health authorities say the result of samples taken which have been sent to Melbourne, for clarification on whether it is the Delta Variant, will be confirmed within the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile Dr Posikai said in case of a Covid outbreak, Vanuatu will need a further 153 nurses and 83 support staff in a worst-case scenario.