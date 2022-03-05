Covid-19 community outbreak in Vanuatu

Efate and its offshore islands are now at Alert Level 2 while the rest of the country remains at Level 0.

According to Bule, a 72-hour lockdown is in effect for Efate and its offshore islands.

All passenger domestic inbound and outbound travel from Efate and offshore islands have been suspended over the timeframe, except for essential health workers and cargo.

Inbound international passenger travel is also suspended while outbound passenger travel continues.

Bule has advised all residents to stay home and follow advice from the Ministry of Health.

Since Vanuatu reported it's first case in November last year, all cases have been tested at the border.

This is the first report of community transmission.

Within the 72-hour period, anyone showing signs and symptoms of Covid-19, such as cough, fever, fatigue, and difficulty breathing, are advised to go immediately to the Vila Central Hospital to be tested.

All other persons who require other medical services are advised to go to the Vila Central Hospital.

It is important for the public to know that there are prohibitions that apply for Efate and its offshore islands.

All schools are closed for operation.

All workplaces (other than workplaces providing essential services) are closed and must not require any employee to attend the workplace.

All church gatherings, social events and public gatherings are prohibited.

A curfew is in place for Efate and its offshore islands from 6pm to 6am in the next 72 hours.

The curfew does not apply to persons requiring emergency health services and persons assisting them to get emergency health services, as well as essential workers.

All essential services that operate must enforce social distancing and all COVID-19 protocols at all times. In the case of public transport owners and drivers, they must ensure that strict COVID-19 protocols are adhered to for all public transport services. Essential services include health services, television and broadcasting, air and sea transport, bakery, public road transport, supply and distribution of fuel and petrol, supermarkets and shop selling groceries, financial institutions, Vanuatu Police Force, Correctional Services and Judicial Services.

The Ministry of Health has ramped up all its efforts. Case investigation and contact tracing is ongoing of all close contacts. The Ministry will provide an update once this is complete. Risk communication and community engaged has been enhanced.

Photo screenshot Minister of Health Silas Bule