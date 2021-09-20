COVID-19 vaccine roll out continues in Vanuatu provinces | Loop Vanuatu

The Ministry of Health confirms that the rollout in TAFEA will follow after SANMA and SHEFA provinces.

According to the ministry, 23,000 people in TAFEA are eligible to be vaccinated.

“Vaccination will begin at west and south Tanna, initially targeting the prioritized population, such as healthcare workers, immigration officers, public transport drivers, elderly people (aged 55 and above) and those with existing medical conditions.”

The Chairman of the TAFEA Council of Churches, Deman Steven said the TAFEA Council of Churches also support the vaccine rollout.

“It is important that we protect our people from coronavirus,” he said. “We have faith and we pray; however, it is important that we put this into action. Every church must appeal to their congregation to go and get the vaccine to protect from COVID-19 when the rollout starts in TAFEA Province.”