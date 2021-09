Public Health Director, Len Tarivonda has urged people from the area to get the vaccine while it is given at their doorsteps.

He advised the public that getting vaccinated will protect them against coronavirus.

Vaccination is being rolled out at Port Olry for three days.

The vaccination team will then move to Hog Harbour, where they will be based for a week.

Meanwhile, over 6,000 people have been vaccinated in Luganville after the vaccination programme in SANMA Province commenced last month.