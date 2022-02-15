Covid-19 vax staff in Vanuatu strike due to unpaid wages

Shefa Public Health Manager Obed Manwo said the Vanuatu government owes the vaccination team more than 600-thousand Vatu or more than US$5,300 in overdue pay.

He said the vaccination team was supposed to be paid last week but bad weather closed government departments which further delayed their payment by the Department of Finance.

Mr Manwo said the vaccination team is hopefully going to be paid this week instead.

"The vaccinators are also asking for an increase to their allowance from 1,500 vatu to 2,500 Vatu a day - an increase of $US22," he said.

Mr Manwo said their strike could affect the booster vaccination programme that is currently underway as well as a mass vaccination event planned for February 23.

He said the strike could also delay the vaccination programme on the islands of Epi and Shepherds in Shefa where people are still waiting to get their vaccine.

Vaccination teams from five provinces are also waiting for the payment of their allowances from January. It is expected that they will also go on strike.

Photo: Supplied/ Health Promotions Vanuatu