Cyclone Irene causes minor damage in Vanuatu

The category 1 cyclone made landfall in the southern and central parts of the country on Wednesday night with damaging gale force winds of 75Km per hour with gusts up to 100km affecting Tafea and Shefa province.

On Thursday morning, TC Irene caused continuous torrential rain, high winds, and rough seas with heavy swell

According to reports from Santo, communities from North West Santo sheltered in caves on higher ground.

No casualties have been reported.

Government offices and private businesses in MALAMPA, SHEFA and TAFEA Province resumed their normal operations again today after cyclone alerts were cleared for all the provinces.

TC Irene damaged mostly fruit trees, gardens and a few temporary buildings otherwise, no severe damage was done and no fatality reported.

Photo supplied Caption: Damage garden during TC Irene.