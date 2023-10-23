Cyclone Lola: Alerts in Vanuatu

In its update at 6:37 AM Vanuatu time, the Meteorology and GeoHazards Department issued a red alert for Torba province and a yellow alert for Penama and Sanma.

As of 5am local time, tropical cyclone Lola was about 310 kilometres northeast of Torres and 295 kilometres north-northeast of Sola.

Gale force winds of 90 kilometres an hour are set to continue to affect Torba Province on Monday.

Heavy rainfalls with flash flooding are expected over low lying areas and areas close to river banks, including coastal flooding over Vanuatu group on Monday and Tuesday.

Very rough seas with heavy to phenomenal swells are expected over all Vanuatu waters, and a marine strong wind warning is in place for northern and central waters.

A high seas wind warning is also current for all open waters of Vanuatu.

People in Torba and Penama, Sanma Province should listen for radio updates for the latest, the Metservice said.

New Zealand MetService duty meteorologist Philippa Murdoch said the storm is a little ahead of the tropical cyclone season for the area.

"This one is slightly early," she said.

"The season usually starts at the beginning of November, but we've got all the right ingredients."

Murdoch said these factors included warm sea surface temperatures and quite light winds aloft, which means there was nothing to break it up.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) in New Zealand expects nine to 14 cyclones this season - nine being the long-term average.

Four to eight of these are expected to be severe.

NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll said El Niño had increased the risk.

"El Nino, it does tend to enhance the risk for cyclone activity near and east of the International Dateline, so for countries like Fiji, the Cook Islands, and many in between."

During El Niño 1982/83, there were 10 severe cyclones in the South Pacific.