Delay in Salwai trial in Vanuatu

The former leader is facing bribery, corruption and perjury charges.

Two other former ministers are also standing trial, after a complaint by former opposition leader and current deputy prime minister, Ishmael Kalsakau, last year.

When the Supreme Court trial began this morning the public prosecutor said last minute documents needed to be supplied to the defence lawyers.

It is understood these documents concerned new prosecution witnesses who had not been listed during the conference of the lawyers.

At that stage there were 17 witnesses to be called but that number has ballooned to 29 and includes the prime minister, his deputy, another minister and several MPs.

Because these members will be absent, attending the trial , the leader of government business said the government is ending the current session of parliament.

Meanwhile it's been revealed, that due to Covid-19, Salwai's Fijian lawyer, Filimoni Visarogo, is appearing for him via video link from his office in Fiji.