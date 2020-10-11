Dept of Local Authorities signs MOU with Oxfam Vanuatu

The families are located across three provinces of Sanma, Shefa and Tafea.

The MoU will establish a clear understanding of Oxfam’s humanitarian preparedness work including the Unblocked Cash project, for the purposes of responding to TC Harold and COVID19 recovery needs.

It will target the most vulnerable groups of people such as the elderly, people with disabilities, single mothers, widows, displaced households and local vendors and businesses whose livelihoods and incomes have been negatively impacted.

In addition, Oxfam seeks to formalise and establish a close cooperation with the Department of Local Authorities (DLA).

With the first phase of the response implementation having already began in Sanma Province (pre-identification of beneficiaries and vendor trainings), the MoU will allow Oxfam and its partners to continue their emergency operations in the response areas to provide cash-based assistance to families who need it for a six-month period until March 2021.

Oxfam’s Unblocked Cash response is funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and the New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT).

Photo supplied Caption: Oxfam Vanuatu Country Director, Elizabeth Faerua and the Director of the Department of Local Authorities (DLA), Leith Veremaito at the MOU signing in Port Vila.