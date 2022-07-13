Diesel prices increase in Vanuatu

The price has increased by 12VT/L to 229 VT per litre.

The Department of Energy said the increase therefore will bring the retail price from the current price of 217 VT/L to 229 VT/L. The price change is applicable at all retail fuel outlets supplied by the SSP around Vanuatu. The DoE will make another announcement one day prior to the effective date whether there will be any further changes.

The Department of Energy also confirmed an increase of LP Gas retail price as advised on a quarterly period by Origin Energy Vanuatu.

Since the first quarter and second quarter, the retail price of LPG has increased by 53 VT per kilogram (KG) from 372 VT/L in January to 425 VT/kg in June 2022.

The DOE said the upward pressure on the petroleum products prices reflects the current world events affecting the global crude oil prices, the refineries and the petroleum products supply chain.