Digicel Platinum Sponsor for Vanuatu National ICT Days

The event will be held in Luganville, Santo on 17th & 18th of May.

The purpose for this event is to help raise awareness on the possibilities and opportunities that the use of the Internet and other information and communication technologies can bring to the societies and economies, as well as to bridge the digital divide.

Deepak Khanna, Digicel Vanuatu CEO, said; “We are delighted to be the Platinum Sponsor for the National ICT Days again this year and are looking to continue our support for years to come.”

“We have provided our support for this event from its early days and we continue to be part of the drive as it will be a spectacular community-building event and we wish the team to have a successful event - Better Together with Digicel.”

In addition to that, this event will create a platform for people to explore how we can stimulate digital transformation in Vanuatu during this challenging time, especially during the world wide Covid-19 pandemic.

Photo supplied by Digicel Vanuatu