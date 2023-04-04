Disruption continue for Air Vanuatu’s international flights

The airline is awaiting parts for its Boeing aircraft.

Air Vanuatu operates a Boeing 737 for the Australian and New Zealand flights and the aircraft is currently in Australia awaiting parts that are being sourced with urgent support from Boeing offices in both the United States of America and Australia, the airline said.

Most international flights to and from Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland will not be operational until Thursday at the earliest.

The airline said it has reached out to partner airlines for support in flying the affected passengers, and some limited services are expected to be added to its schedule on its website.

It has brought in a fully flexible change policy with no fees, and offers a full refund for guests cancelling their travel.

The disruptions to services have affected travel for hundreds of passengers.

Photo RNZ Pacific