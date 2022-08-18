Dissolution of parliament still possible in Vanuatu

RNZ Pacific has previously reported that Prime Minister Bob Loughman's request to president Nikenike Vurobaravu for a dissolution of parliament had been declined.

However, Loughman on Wednesday told RNZ Pacific he was not aware of any such decision.

State House chief executive Sam Kaipam has since confirmed that the president has not yet responded to the prime minister's request but he is monitoring the political situation closely.

This means a dissolution of parliament is still on the cards ahead of Friday's no confidence vote.

The opposition leader Ralph Regenvanu has appealed to the president not to entertain the prime minister's request and to allow the democratic process to play out.