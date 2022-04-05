Earthquake hits off Port-Vila

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department reports the earthquake was located 1.7km off Northwest of Port Vila and at a depth of 11km.

Some residents said on Facebook that they felt the earthquake.

There was no tsunami threat for this event.

The latest earthquake was reported 4 days after a major earthquake magnitude 7 was recorded south-east of New Caledonia's Loyalty Islands.

A tsunami warning issued for Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanuatu after that earthquake was cancelled a few hours after the report was issued.

