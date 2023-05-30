East Epi Submarine volcano in minor unrest state

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department (VMGD) said, “Latest data analyses from the monitoring system shows that the volcano seismicity is sustained but there is no manifestation at the surface. The phreatic explosions propelling ash some 100m into the atmosphere only lasted a few hours on the 1st of February 2023.”

The latest observations confirmed no steam above the water surface.

“With the ongoing volcano activity and its associated hazards, the danger zone remains at 2Km radius from the active submarine vent.

“The volcanic activity is likely to decrease to its normal level of unrest or increase to a major unrest state at any time,” the department said.

Photo supplied Caption: East Epi submarine volcano safety map.