Edward Yee is new BSP Vanuatu Country Head

Yee took up the appointment last month after the position became vacant in August 2022.

He is a Fiji national and is a career banker with over 30 years of banking experience across Fiji and Samoa.

Yee was the Head of Corporate in BSP Samoa before being appointed as Vanuatu Country Head.

In his previous role as Head of Corporate in Samoa, he was instrumental in assisting with the growth of its business; notably achieving and strengthening BSP’s number one position in market shares for loans and deposits in 2018.

Prior to joining BSP Samoa, Yee worked at Westpac in Samoa and Fiji as well as HFC Finance in Fiji.

Photo supplied Caption: Edward Yee, new Country Head for BSP Vanuatu Limited