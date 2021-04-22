Efate outbound travel ban lifted

The clearance to travel is effective from today after the Ministry of Health completed its risk assessment to Covid-19 community transmission related to a Filipino national.

Director National Disaster Management Office, Abraham Nasak said the primary contacts results were all negative and so there is no threat or chance of them transmitting the Covid-19 virus.

“Therefore people outbound travel by sea and air from Efate and its offshore islands can begin travel from Thursday, 22 April 2021.”

The Filipino crew member of a UK flagged tanker was found dead on a beach near Port Vila two weeks ago.

During a post mortem examination, he was tested positive for Covid-19.

Twenty-six people who were in close contact with the deceased were tested for Covid-19 and all their results returned negative.

The tanker was allowed to leave Port Vila last night.