Expansion planned for Vanuatu’s Stade Low risk Prison | Loop Vanuatu

Acting Director of the Department of Corrections, Jask Carlo said “The low risk prison expansion will house the high risk and low risk detainees.”

“The woman prison has already been moved to the Stade area, having all the detainees in the same area will help greatly.”

Carlo added that renovation is being done to avoid overcrowding.

The Police Commissioner, Robson Iavro said; “The Juvenile centre will ensure that troubled youth do not end up in the prisons, they will have a chance to be rehabilitated while learning the error of their ways.”