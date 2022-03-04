Familiar names head up Vanuatu’s group for Qatar

Auckland City FC defender Kaltak will wear the captain’s armband in his third World Cup qualifying campaign, joining Australia-based players Jared Clark and Mitch Cooper, as the overseas additions to a group otherwise made up of players from the Vanuatu domestic scene.

Midfielder Cooper plays for Hume City FC in Melbourne, while Clark hails from Adelaide’s Croydon FC.

Tangis, who sits in the top 10 for all-time appearances and goals for Vanuatu, is one of five Galaxy FC players selected.

The Etienne Mermer-coached side will open their campaign against Tahiti in Group A, before taking on the Solomon Islands and Cook Islands.

Vanuatu squad for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ OFC preliminary competition

Goalkeepers: Jamies IAMAR (Tafea FC), Dgen LEO (Classic FC), Massing KALOTANG (Erakor Golden Star FC). Defenders: Brian KALTAK (Auckland City FC), Junior FELIX (North Efate United FC), Jared CLARK (Croydon Kings FC), Tasso JEFFREY (Galaxy FC), Timothy BOULET (Ifira Black Bird FC), Alphonse LENCY (Ifira Black Bird FC), Lency PHILIP (Galaxy FC), Jesse KALOPONG (Erakor Golden Star FC), Tom SAKSAK (Yatel FC). Midfielders: Ronaldo WILKINS (Tafea FC) Claude ARU (North Efate United FC), Mitch COOPER (Hume City FC), Barry MANSALE (Galaxy FC), Bethuel OLLIE (Yatel FC), Jayson BULE (North Efate United FC), Jacky RUBEN (Erakor Golden Star FC), John WOHALE (Ifira Black Bird FC). Forwards: Kensi TANGIS (Galaxy FC), Edwin BAI (North Efate United FC), Andre BATICK (Galaxy FC), Jordy TASIP (Ifira Black Bird FC), Reginold RAVO (Malampa Revivors FC). Coach: Etienne Mermer

Photo credit: Phototek Caption: Kensi Tangis, pictured playing for Galaxy FC, will line up again for Vanuatu.