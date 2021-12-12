Family Life Education training for TORBA youths

Discussions are centred around Sexual Reproductive Health Issues for young people; understanding key health related data’s for TORBA Province; Identifying youths related health issues and how these issues could be addressed within the Area council level.

One issue that stood out for TORBA Province is the highest rate of teenage pregnancy.

Youth presidents have positively contributed a lot to discussing a way forward to help lower the current rate of teenage pregnancy.

Youth presidents have also identified the demanding needs of ensuring that SRH / health awareness must be taken into all Area Councils for young people to better understand their health rights and issues to make a better decision that will be of benefit to their healthcare needs.

The SRHR programme is hosted by the Vanuatu National Youth Council (VNYC) with facilitators from TORBA Provincial health.

Photo supplied Caption: Youth Presidents during the training session