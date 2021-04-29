Farm Support Association – Vanuatu and Tanna Coffee conduct farmers training

“It’s a potential source of income for them and we’ve been conducting several trainings for farmers on producing good quality coffee,” says Peter Koah, the Association Director of Farm Support Association – Vanuatu.

Located 400m above sea level, the deep rich volcanic soils of Tanna Island make it one of the most highly fertile and an ideal location for growing pure and organic coffee in Vanuatu.

“We notice youths are taking over plots as successor for their parents and need more attention on coffee husbandry practices to address the quality control so that we continue to boost the overall coffee production.”

“Despite the pandemic the purchase of coffee bean remains as normal, and the Tanna Coffee team have carried out awareness work in the different zones for farmers who will continue to harvest and process coffee cherries during the season.”

Peter Koah said it was important for farmers to be diversified and ready to meet natural disasters.

“Tanna Coffee is also diversifying activities by combining the coffee activities and bee as an option for the long term plan.”

“Together we’ve trained 500 small scale farmers including a demonstration in managing quality coffee standards.”

Materials including shade cloth and coffee planter bags was purchased for Tanna Coffee to establish a seedlings nursery for public distribution.

The activity is funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).