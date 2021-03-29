Farm Support Association – Vanuatu boost natural disaster recovery plans

Peter Koah, the Association Director of Farm Support Association said farmers in rural areas are not able to access seeds for sale in urban areas and have to use networks, usually family, to purchase seeds.

“Access to vegetable seeds is always challenging for small scale farmers in Vanuatu and there’s a big need to address the issue,” says Peter Koah, the Association Director of Farm Support Association. “Napil Training Centre will be planting and multiplying open pollinated seeds that will be used later during disasters and when other issues arise.”

“At Napil Rural Training Centre, nine different varieties of tomato, one pumpkin variety and three papaya varieties has been collected from the open market and young farmers. More range of open pollinated seeds will be collected according to demand and need required by farmers.”

“This work is important because farmers usually do not save open pollinated seeds.”

The activity is funded by the Farmers’ Organizations for Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (FO4ACP) Programme, a joint partnership between the European Union, Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) and Pacific Island Farmers Organisation Network (PIFON).

Photo source Pacific Farmers